FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices turn negative before Fed announcement
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices turn negative before Fed announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices reversed gains on Wednesday and yields rose to session highs as anxious investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s announcement at the end of its two-day policy meeting later in the day for signals over when it may begin to pare back its bond purchase program.

The Fed statement is due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), when it will also issue economic and interest rate projections. It will be followed by a news conference with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price with yields rising to 2.21 percent, up from 2.19 percent late on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.