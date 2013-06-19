TREASURIES-Prices turn negative before Fed announcement

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices reversed gains on Wednesday and yields rose to session highs as anxious investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s announcement at the end of its two-day policy meeting later in the day for signals over when it may begin to pare back its bond purchase program.

The Fed statement is due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), when it will also issue economic and interest rate projections. It will be followed by a news conference with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price with yields rising to 2.21 percent, up from 2.19 percent late on Tuesday.