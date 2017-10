NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasury notes rose to fresh 14-month high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank might reduce its bond purchases by the middle of next year if its own economic outlook is correct.

The 10-year note’s yield last traded at 2.303 percent, up 12.2 basis points from late on Tuesday.