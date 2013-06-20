TREASURIES-Yields edge higher after housing data

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries slightly extended price losses and yields edged higher on Thursday after data showed that U.S. home resales rose in May to the highest level in three-and-a-half years and prices jumped, a sign that the housing sector recovery is gaining steam.

Other data also showed that business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region improved in June, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Leading economic indicators also rose in May, though slightly less than most economists expected.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 14/32 in price to yield 2.41 percent, up from around 2.39 percent before the data.