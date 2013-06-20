FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add losses after 30-year TIPS sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 5:17 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add losses after 30-year TIPS sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices extended earlier losses slightly on Thursday after a weak $7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities spurred a bout of selling in government bonds.

The reopened 30-year TIPS issue cleared at a yield of 1.420 percent, which was above what traders had expected and its highest level since a 30-year TIPS auction held two years ago.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 18/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.423 percent, up 6.8 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.