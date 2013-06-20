TREASURIES-U.S. bonds add losses after 30-year TIPS sale

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices extended earlier losses slightly on Thursday after a weak $7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities spurred a bout of selling in government bonds.

The reopened 30-year TIPS issue cleared at a yield of 1.420 percent, which was above what traders had expected and its highest level since a 30-year TIPS auction held two years ago.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 18/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.423 percent, up 6.8 basis points from late on Wednesday.