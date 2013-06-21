TREASURIES-Prices turn negative, 10-year yields rise

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned negative on Friday after trading higher, as investors evaluated when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin to pare back its bond purchase program.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 11/32 in price to yield a session high of 2.46 percent, after trading as low as 2.38 percent earlier on Friday. The yields rose as high as high as 2.47 percent on Thursday, the highest since August 2011.

Thirty-year bonds prices fell 3/32 in price to yield 3.52 percent, up from around 3.47 percent earlier on Friday.