NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields rose above the 2.50 percent level on Friday, the highest since August 2011, as investors fretted over when the Federal Reserve will start paring back its bond purchase program.

The 10-year notes fell 23/32 in price to yield 2.507 percent, up from 2.42 percent on Thursday.