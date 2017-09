NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 point on Friday with its yield rising to the highest level in more than 22 months in a late wave of selling on worries about a stimulus wind-down by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-year bond last traded 1-2/32 lower in price for a yield of 3.583 percent, up 6.6 basis points from late on Thursday.