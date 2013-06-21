FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield posts biggest weekly rise in 10 years
June 21, 2013 / 8:19 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield posts biggest weekly rise in 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note was on track to post its biggest weekly jump in 10 years on Friday amid heavy selling due to worries the Federal Reserve might reduce its stimulus program.

The 10-year Treasury note last traded 30/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.535 percent, up 11.4 basis points from late on Thursday.

For the week, the 10-year yield was up 40.57 basis points as of 4:14 p.m. EDT (2014 GMT), which would be the largest single-week rise for the 10-year since early March 2003, according to Reuters data.

