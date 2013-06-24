FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices turn positive
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 6:35 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices turn positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond turned positive on Monday, rising to session highs, as buying for bonds, stocks and other assets emerged.

Despite the modest bounce, the 30-year bond yield was not that far below the 22-month high it set earlier due to fears the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year and raise short-term interest rates not too long after.

The 30-year bond last traded 16/32 in price with a yield of 3.565 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday. Earlier, the 30-year yield hit 3.652 percent, an intraday level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data.

