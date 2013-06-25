Prices for U.S. 30-yr Treasuries turn negative after economic data

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries pared gains and briefly turned negative after data showed U.S. durable goods orders for May beat forecasts.

The 30-year bond dropped 2/32 in price to yield 3.559 percent after the figures. The 30-year Treasury most recently traded up 1/32 to yield 3.555 percent.

Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in May and a gauge of planned business spending increased for a third straight month, the latest signs of a pick-up in economic activity.