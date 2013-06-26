Prices for U.S. Treasuries rise further after economic data

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains early on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew less than previously thought in the first quarter.

The benchmark 10-year note gained 24/32 in price to yield 2.524 percent.

The 30-year bond rose 1-01/32 in price to yield 3.567 percent after the data.

U.S. economic growth was more tepid than previously estimated in the first quarter, held back by a moderate pace of consumer spending, weak business investment and declining exports.