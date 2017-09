NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries pared price gains and yields rose on Thursday after data showed that pending home sales data for May rose 6.7 percent, far above economists’ estimates of a 1 percent gain.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, after earlier trading as low as 2.47 percent.