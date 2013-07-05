TREASURIES-Benchmark yields rise above 2.70 percent

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields above 2.70 percent on Friday, the highest in almost two years after U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in June, increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to paring back its bond purchases.

Ten-year yields have increased from around 1.60 percent at the beginning of May.

Five- and seven-year note yields, which are the most sensitive to Fed interest rate policy, also jumped to two-year highs on the data.

Five-year yields increased to 1.58 percent and seven-year yields jumped to 2.18 percent, both the highest since July 2011.