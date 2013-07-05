FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Benchmark yields rise above 2.70 percent
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Benchmark yields rise above 2.70 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields above 2.70 percent on Friday, the highest in almost two years after U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in June, increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to paring back its bond purchases.

Ten-year yields have increased from around 1.60 percent at the beginning of May.

Five- and seven-year note yields, which are the most sensitive to Fed interest rate policy, also jumped to two-year highs on the data.

Five-year yields increased to 1.58 percent and seven-year yields jumped to 2.18 percent, both the highest since July 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.