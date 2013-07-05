FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields jump as U.S. jobs data stoke Fed fears
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 8:51 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Yields jump as U.S. jobs data stoke Fed fears

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Analysts see Fed buying fewer bonds likely as of September
    * Benchmark yield set for biggest one-day rise in two years
    * Mortgage bonds trail Treasuries on Fed tapering worries
    * U.S. 30-year swap spread positive for 1st time since 2009


    By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries hit
multi-year highs on Friday after a surprisingly strong monthly
jobs report added to speculation  the Federal Reserve will soon
slow its massive bond-buying program, which has flooded global
markets with money this year.
    The sharp selloff in Treasuries accelerated losses that
started in May, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began hinting 
the U.S. central bank was eyeing the finish line.
    The steady stream of selling has recently become a stampede,
with bond funds and big investors among the hardest hit. 
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield has been driven
sharply higher by expectations the Fed will reduce its monthly
buying - rising to above 2.70 percent from 1.60 percent. 
    That spike caught many investors off guard and smaller
investors have fled. Data from Lipper shows almost $24 billion
in outflows from taxable bond funds in the last four weeks.
    There are also signs that traders expect longer-term
borrowing costs for corporations to outpace those of the federal
government, a sign of normalcy not seen in more than four years.
    A Labor Department report showing U.S. employers added
195,000 jobs in June fueled the selloff. The healthier the labor
market gets, the likelier U.S. policymakers are to find the
economy can stand on its own, without the help of the Fed.
 
    "These numbers should support the notion the Fed might at
least announce its plan to taper in September," said Mike
Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St.
Petersburg, Florida. 
    U.S. 10-year Treasury notes last traded 1-28/32
lower in price to yield 2.729 percent, up more than 20 basis
points on the day for its biggest one-day yield rise in about
two years.
    Most primary dealers in a Reuters poll now see the Fed
pulling back on its bond purchases in September, with Goldman
Sachs and J.P. Morgan both citing the jobs report as a factor in
bringing forward their outlooks. 
    Heavyweight investors and bond funds have gotten hit in the
rush for the exit. PIMCO Total Return fund, the world's largest
bond fund, suffered record outflows of $9.6 billion in June, its
second straight month of withdrawals. 
    Rates futures, meanwhile, implied traders expected the Fed
to raise interest rates in late 2014. 

 

    "I think from here going forward, buybacks and strength in
the market will be a selling opportunity," said Dan Mulholland,
managing director in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New
York.
    New supply next week might add to weakness in Treasury debt
prices, while investors will also focus on the release of
minutes from the Fed's June meeting on Wednesday, traders said.
    The U.S. Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday, $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
    Mortgage bonds suffered heavy losses as well on anxiety the
Fed would buy fewer of them. Thirty-year, 3.0-percent coupon MBS
backed by mortgages guaranteed by Fannie Mae fell 2 points for a
yield of 3.95 percent, up 42 basis points from late Wednesday.
    The U.S. interest rate swap sector signaled that investors
were prepared for reduced Fed support in an improving economy.  
 The interest rate on 30-year dollar swaps briefly traded above
the yield on 30-year Treasury bonds.
    The spread between the 30-year swap rate and the 30-year
bond yield was briefly positive. This suggested that traders see
long-term private borrowing costs rising faster than those for
the federal government as a stronger economy boosts tax receipts
and cuts the debt the government needs to issue, analysts said.
    The 30-year swap spread traded as wide as 1.25 basis points
shortly after the jobs data, a level not seen in 4-1/2 years,
before slipping back into negative territory late morning.
    In addition, the yield spreads between Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities (TIPS) and regular Treasuries have
rebounded since late June, when they contracted due to weak
inflation data and worries about less Fed buying.
    The spread between 10-year TIPS and Treasury yields - or the
10-year break-even rate, which the Fed monitors as a gauge of
investors' long-term inflation expectations - moved to 2.07
percent, 3 basis points wider from late on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
