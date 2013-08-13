TREASURIES-Yields rise as European, U.S. economies show strength

* Yields rise as German sentiment, U.S. retail sales improve * FOMC meeting minutes next Weds next focus for market * Fed to buy $1 billion - $1.50 billion in TIPS due 2018-2043 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries fell in price on Tuesday after data in Europe showed that the region's economy is picking up steam, while U.S. retail sales data was also firm, showing the economic recovery is continuing to gain strength. Treasuries fell in line with German bunds after German analyst and investor sentiment climbed more than expected in August, and data showed British house prices are rising at the fastest pace in seven years. U.S. government bonds extended price losses and yields hit session highs after a gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose in July at its fastest pace in seven months. "The European market is the bigger story today," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "With the European market being as weak as it is, there is going to be continued pressure here." The Federal Reserve will also purchase inflation-linked debt on Tuesday, instead of its more regular nominal Treasuries purchases, reducing support for the market. The Fed will buy between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) due from 2018 to 2043 as part of its ongoing purchase program. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 17/32 in price to yield 2.69 percent, up from 2.62 percent late on Monday. The 10-year yield has retreated from a two-year high of 2.755 percent on July 8, but is up from the bottom of the recent range of 2.46 percent on July 17. Thirty-year bonds dropped 29/32 in price to yield 3.74 percent, up from 3.68 percent late on Monday. Traders are closely focused on data for signs of economic momentum as they anticipate that the Federal Reserve will start reducing its $85 billion monthly bond purchases in September if the economy is gaining traction. The release next Wednesday of the minutes from the Fed's July meeting is likely to be the next focus as investors look for new clues over whether Fed officials were adopting a more cautious outlook on the economy. "There was a divide that came out of that meeting. Some people thought it was relatively dovish, which I didn't see. Maybe we will get some internals about what they were thinking about tapering," said Tucci. The most important economic indicator in coming weeks, meanwhile, and potentially the only one that might alter the Fed's course, will be the release of the August jobs data on Sept. 6, before the Fed's Sept. 17-18 meeting.