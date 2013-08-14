TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields dip from near two-year highs

* Euro zone exits from 18-month recession * U.S. producer price index unchanged in July, misses forecast * St. Louis Fed chief Bullard to speak about economy By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government debt slipped from near two-year highs on Wednesday after muted U.S. inflation data and bargain-hunting stanched a steep two-day selloff in bond prices. The selloff on Monday and Tuesday led benchmark yields to post their biggest two-day increase since early July due to evidence that U.S. and European growth might spur the U.S. Federal Reserve to dial back its bond-purchase stimulus as early as September. But on Wednesday weaker-than-expected readings on domestic producer prices in July fanned expectations inflation would stay below Fed's target, which might keep the central bank from reducing stimulus and keep buying $85 billion a month in bonds beyond next month. "The lower inflation trend could convince Fed officials to go slow on tapering (bond purchases)," said Kevin Logan, an economist at HSBC in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 3/32 in price to 98-6/32 for a yield of 2.706 percent, down 1.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. Bond prices move in inverse relations to yield. The 10-year yield had touched 2.730 percent earlier, on stronger-than-expected European growth data, reaching a level just 2.5 basis points below the 23-month high set in early July, according to Reuters data. The Treasuries' sell-off on Monday and Tuesday resulted from investors exiting bullish bets expecting that bond prices would rise after last week's $72 billion U.S. Treasury debt sale. "In the last few days, some people were caught off guard. Some longs were forced out of the market," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. On Wednesday, the 30-year bond was up 7/32 in price on the day with its yield at 3.744 percent, down 1.5 basis points from Tuesday's close. Earlier, the 30-year yield was about 3 basis points below a near two-year peak set on July 10. Treasuries fared slightly better than German Bunds with their 10-year yield spread narrowing slightly to 88.75 basis points after second-quarter data showed the economies of Germany and France grew faster than expected, pulling the euro zone out of a 1-1/2 year-long recession. "Europe was not as doom-and-gloom as a year ago. Our economy is also a bit better," Lederer said. After the French and German growth data were released, early in the European morning, Treasuries bond prices slumped, prompting some bargain-buying. The buying was later reinforced by U.S. government data showing U.S. producer prices were flat in July, and the core measure, which excludes energy and food, was up a smaller-than-expected 0.1 percent. The weakness in core index could garner more attention from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said last month the Fed might not end a bond-buying stimulus program until inflation begins to trend higher. A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed a majority of economists expect the Fed to pare its bond purchases at its Sept 17-18 policy meeting. Top Fed officials have signaled such a move is likely even after a disappointing payrolls report in July. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voter on the Fed's policy-setting group this year has expressed reservation about reducing bond purchases too soon, will speak about the economy at an event in Paducah, Kentucky scheduled at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). He told Reuters Insider on Aug. 2: "We need to see some indication that growth is going to pick up in the second half before we can be confident things are improving in the way we need."