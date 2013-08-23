FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields hover near two-year highs on Fed tapering views
August 23, 2013 / 1:37 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields hover near two-year highs on Fed tapering views

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Fed will buy $2.75 bln to $3.5 bln in notes due 2020-2023
    * Yields edge higher as September Fed tapering seen
    * Payrolls data will help guide views of Fed bond buy
slowdown

    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Yields for U.S. Treasuries
traded near two-year highs on Friday, with investors reluctant
to break out of recent ranges given uncertainty around when the
Fed might slow its massive bond-buying program.
    Benchmark yields have risen to near 3 percent but have
failed to break that barrier, as markets increasingly see the
U.S. Federal Reserve slowing its so-called quantitative easing
program as soon as September.
    But while policy meeting minutes released this week did
little to derail views of a start date at the Fed's Sept. 17-18
meeting, that document also did little to cement such an
outlook, either.
    "We need some sort of catalyst to really push us through
higher (yields) from current levels," said Kim Rupert, managing
director of fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San
Francisco.
    The benchmark 10-year note traded up 2/32 in
price on Friday to yield 2.885 percent, from 2.894 percent late
on Thursday. Benchmark yields reached 2.936 percent on Thursday,
marking the highest since late June 2011, according to Reuters
data. 
    The 30-year bond traded up 10/32 in price on
Friday to yield 3.857 percent, from 3.876 percent late on
Thursday.
    Without a catalyst of some sort, Rupert said, investors are
largely focused on the next Fed meeting and the non-farm
payrolls data for August, due for release on Sept. 6, which
could help clarify what policymakers might do.
    The jobs data will be a key gauge of the health of the U.S.
labor market. With policymakers looking for an unemployment rate
closer to 6.5 percent, strong gains in jobs could help convince
the Fed that the U.S. economy - the world's largest - is ready
to be weaned off the bank's support.
    The Fed has repeatedly said any decision about tapering its
$85 billion per month in purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities will be data-dependent - a view
reinforced by the meeting minutes this week, some analysts said.
    "We view the minutes as remarkably short of details for a
committee that allegedly is about to taper," wrote U.S.
economist Michael S. Hanson of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. 
    "Thus, we see the Fed making a game-day decision at their
next meeting in September," he added.    
    As part of its ongoing stimulus program, the Fed will buy
between $2.75 billion and $3.50 billion in notes due 2020-2023
on Friday.
    The Treasury's sale of $98 billion in new two-year,
five-year and seven-year debt next week could add pressure to
bond yields in the near term. Many investors have chosen to
avoid taking new positions because of uncertainty leading into
the Fed's September meeting.

