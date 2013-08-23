FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices gain as new home sales tumble
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2013 / 3:32 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices gain as new home sales tumble

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. new home sales sink to lowest in nine months
    * Fed buys $3.215 billion in notes due 2022-2023
    * Payrolls data will help guide views of Fed bond buy
slowdown

    By Luciana Lopez and Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose
on Friday as disappointing home sales data underscored remaining
weakness in the world's biggest economy, with some analysts
scaling back views for a Fed exit from its massive bond-buying
program.
    Sales of new single-family homes in America fell sharply in
July to their lowest level in nine months, casting a shadow over
the country's housing recovery. 
    "The bond market is rallying because this is highlighting
some of underlying weakness in the economy, which has been here
all along but people have been ignoring," said Lindsey Piegza,
chief economist with Sterne Agee & Leach in Chicago.
    "This report at least does not support the idea the Fed
should remove any accommodation at this point," she added.
    Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon pull
back on its $85 billion per month of buying in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities has sent yields soaring more than 100
basis points recently.
    Most economists in a Reuters poll now see the Fed slowing
down those purchases at the next policy meeting on Sept. 17-18.
 
    But the Fed has repeatedly emphasized that any such tapering
will depend on data outlining the health of the world's biggest
economy.
    Friday's figures, then, would not be indicative of the
robustness the Fed wants.
 
    "At face value, the higher mortgage rates are having an
impact on the housing market. That makes tapering somewhat less
likely," said Scott Brown, chief economist with Raymond James in
St. Petersburg, Florida.
    But he noted that several more economic indicators will be
released before Fed policymakers next meet on Sept. 17-18,
including key nonfarm payrolls data for August.
    The benchmark 10-year note traded up 22/32 in
price on Friday to yield 2.811 percent, down from 2.894 percent
late on Thursday. Benchmark yields reached 2.936 percent on
Thursday, marking the highest since late June 2011, according to
Reuters data. 
    The 30-year bond traded up 1-08/32 in price on
Friday to yield 3.803 percent, from 3.876 percent late on
Thursday.
    The August jobs data, due on Sept. 6,  will be a key gauge
of the health of the U.S. labor market. With policymakers
looking for an unemployment rate closer to 6.5 percent, strong
gains in jobs could help convince the Fed that the U.S. economy
is ready to be weaned off the bank's support.
    The Fed's dependence on data was reinforced by minutes from
the July meeting, released this week, some analysts said.
    "We view the minutes as remarkably short of details for a
committee that allegedly is about to taper," wrote U.S.
economist Michael S. Hanson of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. 
    "Thus, we see the Fed making a game-day decision at their
next meeting in September," he added.    
    As part of its ongoing stimulus program, the Fed on Friday
bought $3.215 billion of Treasuries maturing between February
2022 and August 2023.
    The Treasury's sale of $98 billion in new two-year,
five-year and seven-year debt next week could add pressure to
bond yields in the near term. Many investors have chosen to
avoid taking new positions because of uncertainty leading into
the Fed's September meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.