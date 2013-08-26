FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices up on drop in durable goods orders
August 26, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices up on drop in durable goods orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday after the government reported a bigger-than-expected drop in orders for long-lasting manufactured goods in July.

The 10-year Treasury note rose 8/32. Its yield eased to 2.79 percent from 2.82 percent late on Friday.

The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods fell 7.3 percent, more than the 4.0 percent drop economists polled by Reuters had forecast and the sharpest drop in nearly a year.

Orders rose, however, in each of the previous three months.

