TREASURIES-U.S. bond losses steepen after GDP, jobless data
August 29, 2013

TREASURIES-U.S. bond losses steepen after GDP, jobless data

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries widened their early losses on Thursday after the government said new U.S. jobless claims fell last week and that the economy grew faster in the second quarter than earlier reported.

Gross domestic product grew 2.5 percent in the second quarter instead of 1.7 percent as reported earlier, the Commerce Department said. The Labor Department said new claims for state unemployment insurance fell 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 331,000 in the week ended Saturday, slightly fewer new claims than economists had forecast.

After the reports were released, the benchmark 10-year Treaury note price widened its loss to 13/32. Its yield rose to 2.82 percent from 2.77 percent late on Wednesday.

