FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields fall as stocks gain, before 10-year note sale
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as stocks gain, before 10-year note sale

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices gain as stocks slip
    * Treasury to sell $21 bln in 10-year notes
    * Fed to buy $1.25 bln-$1.75 bln bonds due 2036-2043
    * Unlocking of hedges for Verizon bond deal helps Treasuries
rally

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Wednesday as stocks declined, and before the Treasury sells $21
billion in 10-year notes, the second sale in $65 billion worth
of new supply this week.
    Bond prices gained without new economic catalysts, with
yields holding in the recent range as many investors were
reluctant to enter into new positions ahead of a highly
anticipated Federal Reserve meeting next week.
    "I think everyone is trying to be a little bit neutral at
this point, that's why the market is so whippy, I don't think
anyone really wants to hold anything past the Fed meeting (on
Sept. 17-18)," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in
price to yield 2.94 percent, down from 2.97 percent late on
Tuesday. They have fallen from a two-year high of 3.01 percent
on Friday.
    The unwind of hedges set ahead of Verizon's record-breaking
corporate bond deal may have helped Treasuries rally. Verizon
 launched a $49 billion sale on Wednesday, eclipsing the
previous investment grade record of $17 billion by Apple in
April, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Higher yields may help the Treasury sell $21 billion in a
10-year note reopening later on Wednesday, though nervousness
over the Fed meeting could conversely hurt demand. The benchmark
yields have increased from 1.60 percent at the beginning of May.
    "I think the higher yields will help international demand,
the caution is whether we do we get a weaker auction because the
Fed is coming out and nobody really wants to buy anything,"
Goldberg said.
    The Fed is expected to announce after its meeting that it
will reduce its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases, though a
weaker than expected employment report on Friday has reduced
expectations of how large any cut will be.
    Economists told Reuters after the latest jobs report they
now expect the Fed to begin paring its purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion a month, down from
the $15 billion median in Friday's primary dealer poll and a
wider poll in August. 
    The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due from 2036 to 2043 on Wednesday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.