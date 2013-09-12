FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices gain as massive week of supply nears end
September 12, 2013

TREASURIES-Prices gain as massive week of supply nears end

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices gain after Verizon bond, supply nears completion
    * Weak euro zone factory output adds to bond bid
    * Treasury to sell $13 bln in 30-year bonds
    * Fed to buy $2.75 bln-$3.50 bln notes due 2020-2023

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday as investors recovered from a mammoth week of new
corporate bond and Treasuries supply, and before the Treasury
sells $13 billion in 30-year bonds, the final sale of $65
billion in new U.S. government debt this week.
    Treasuries have come under pressure since last Friday as
investors prepared for a huge week of sales that included a
record-breaking corporate bond deal by Verizon on
Wednesday. Verizon sold $49 billion worth of bonds,
eclipsing the previous investment grade record of $17 billion by
Apple in April, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The completion of that sale has now allowed investors to
come back into Treasuries and also unwind hedges entered before
the sale.
    "The market had built in a huge concession for supply, and
now the supply is eliminated and the areas that were beat up the
most will recover the most," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries
trading at CIBC, noting that 10-year notes and 30-year bonds
have taken the brunt of the selling.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in
price to yield 2.89 percent, down from 2.91 percent late on
Wednesday. They have fallen from a two-year high of 3.01 percent
on Friday.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 16/32 in price to yield
3.83 percent, down from 3.85 percent on Wednesday.
    A drop in euro zone factory output also raised new fears
over global growth on Thursday, hurting shares and adding demand
for U.S. bonds. 
    Treasuries temporarily pared price gains on Thursday after
data showed that the number of U.S. jobless claims fell sharply
last week, though much of the decline appeared due to technical
problems in claims processing. 
    Demand for the Treasury's $21 billion 10-year note reopening
on Wednesday was strong, helped by hedge unwinds from the
Verizon sale.
    Demand for 30-year bonds will now be tested, with many
investors remaining nervous about entering new positions ahead
of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting next week,
where the central bank is expected to announce a reduction in
its $85 billion-a-month bond purchase program.
    The Fed is expected to taper bond buying despite a
weaker-than-expected employment report last Friday, which
reduced expectations of how large any cut will be.
    Economists told Reuters after the latest jobs report they
now expect the Fed to begin paring its purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion a month, down from
the $15 billion median in Friday's primary dealer poll and a
wider poll in August. 
    The Fed will purchase between $2.75 billion and $3.50
billion in notes due 2020 to 2023 on Thursday as part of its
ongoing purchase program.

