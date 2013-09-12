FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices rise after strong 30-year debt sale
September 12, 2013
September 12, 2013 / 6:58 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices rise after strong 30-year debt sale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices gain after Verizon's record bond, debt sale
    * Weak euro zone factory output adds to bond bid
    * Treasury sell $13 bln in 30-year bonds at high yield of
3.820 pct
    * Fed buys $3.36 bln notes due 2021-23

    By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries
edged higher on Thursday after investors worked through a
mammoth week of new corporate and government bond supply, with a
strong sale of 30-year bonds capping $65 billion in new U.S.
debt this week.
    The Treasury sold $13 billion of the 30-year debt at a high
yield of 3.820 percent, lower than the market had expected, with
a strong direct bid.
    Thursday's sale came after similarly well-received auctions
on Tuesday and Wednesday for three-year and ten-year notes,
respectively.
    "It's interesting that all three auctions stopped through
this week," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist
at CRT Capital.
    The record $49 billion Verizon bond deal, as
expected, traded well on the open market on Thursday, with the
prices rising sharply from the price levels set in the primary
market on Wednesday. 
    "The Verizon deal rallied sharply after its issuance, and
direct bidding of Treasuries was elevated across all three
sectors. It was a good week for U.S. fixed income," Lyngen said.
    Yields have jumped since May on views the U.S. Federal
Reserve will soon slow its $85 billion per month buying of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. The jump of more than
100 basis points has taken benchmark yields to two-year highs
recently.
    "The market had built in a huge concession for supply, and
now the supply is eliminated and the areas that were beat up the
most will recover the most," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries
trading at CIBC, noting that 10-year notes and 30-year bonds had
taken the brunt of the selling.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 6/32 in price to yield 2.892 percent, from 2.91 percent late
on Wednesday. They have fallen from a two-year high of 3.01
percent on Friday.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 13/32 in price to yield
3.829 percent, down from 3.85 percent on Wednesday.
    A drop in euro zone factory output also raised new fears
over global growth on Thursday, hurting shares and adding demand
for U.S. bonds. 
    Treasuries temporarily pared price gains on Thursday after
data showed that the number of U.S. jobless claims fell sharply
last week, though much of the decline appeared due to technical
problems in claims processing. 
    Demand was strong for the Treasury's $21 billion 10-year
note reopening on Wednesday, helped by hedge unwinds from the
Verizon sale.
    Investors are now awaiting a Fed meeting next week on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Policymakers are expected to taper bond
buying despite a weaker-than-expected employment report last
Friday, which reduced expectations of how large any cut will be.
    Economists told Reuters after the latest jobs report they
now expect the Fed to begin paring its purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion a month, less than
the $15 billion median reduction in Friday's primary dealer poll
and a wider poll in August. 
    The Fed bought $3.36 billion in notes due 2021 to 2023 on
Thursday as part of its ongoing asset-buying program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
