TREASURIES-Prices dip as all eyes on Fed tapering decision
September 18, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices dip as all eyes on Fed tapering decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed tapering decision expected in the afternoon
    * Fed forward guidance will also be key
    * U.S. housing starts disappoint, single-family permits
surge

    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries
dipped on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to take on big
bets ahead of the end of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and
announcement of a possible slowdown in the bank's massive asset
purchase program.    
    Fed policymakers are expected to begin slowing their $85
billion per month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, and are due to issue a statement at 2:00 p.m. EDT
(1800 GMT). 
    Yields have shot up more than 100 basis points since the Fed
began hinting at an exit strategy in May. But a spate of mixed
U.S. economic data has underscored how difficult the Fed's
decision is: Pare bond-buying too early and a recovery in the
world's biggest economy could suffer; take too long and risk an
asset bubble or other distortions in the market.
    "Where we are right now, it's all on the Fed," said Justin
Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York.
    Before the Fed decision in the afternoon, he said, "volume
is going to be on the lighter side. I wouldn't be surprised if
we saw some choppiness."    
    Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a news conference soon
after the statement's release, and the Fed will release fresh
quarterly economic and interest rate projections.
    While analysts said expectations of Fed tapering are now
built into the market, estimates varied on the amount by which
the Federal Open Market Committee will reduce its so-called
quantitative easing program.
    "We expect the FOMC to announce a $10 billion reduction in
its monthly QE asset purchases at its September meeting," said
Michael Carey, chief North America economist, of Credit Agricole
in a note to clients.
    Expectations for the Fed's pullback overshadowed other
events on Wednesday, such as less dovish than expected meeting
minutes from the Bank of England. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 4/32 in
price to yield 2.865 percent from 2.849 percent late on Tuesday.
    The 30-year bond was off 4/32 in price with a
yield of 3.838 percent, from 3.831 percent late on Tuesday.
    
    Data on the health of the U.S. economy were a mixed bag on
Wednesday. Mortgage applications rose from a near five-year low
as interest rates dipped from a year high. 
    And a surge in permits for single-family homes pointed to a
strengthened recovery in the housing market.
    But U.S. housing starts nonetheless rose less than expected
in August amid a sharp slowdown in the multifamily sector. 
    Economists fret that a too-swift rise in interest rates
could hurt the U.S. housing sector, with buyers nervous about
paying higher borrowing costs.
    Wednesday's housing starts report "suggests that the drag
from the recent surge in mortgage rates is continuing to play
out in the housing market, tempering the pace of construction
activity," said Millan Mulraine, director of U.S. research and
strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
