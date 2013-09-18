FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields drop as Fed maintains purchases, surprises investors
September 18, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields drop as Fed maintains purchases, surprises investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yields drop as Fed maintains $85 billion purchases a month
    * Fed surprises investors that had positioned for tapering
    * Ten-year note yields fall to 2.76 percent

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would maintain its
bond purchases at $85 billion a month, surprising investors who
had expected it would reduce the size of its purchase program.
    Citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy and
higher mortgage rates, the Fed decided against the tapering of
asset purchases that investors had all but priced into stock and
bond markets. [ID: nL2N0HE1S6]
    The statement caused a dramatic turnaround in Treasuries
prices, which had weakened heading into the announcement.
    "Obviously this was very surprising. There is no question
that we were being set up for Fed tapering," said Tom Porcelli,
chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 27/32 in
price to yield 2.75 percent, down from 2.86 percent before the
statement.
    Five-year notes gained 20/32 in price to yield
1.48 percent, down from 1.63 percent before the statement.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 23/32 in price to yield
3.79 percent, down from 3.84 percent before the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
