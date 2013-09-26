FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds extend losses after new jobless claims fall
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 12:48 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds extend losses after new jobless claims fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices lost more ground on Thursday after the government said the number of new U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to a seasonally adjusted 305,000, a near six-year low, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The four-week average of new claims, which evens out weekly volatility, fell 7,000 to 308,000, the lowest level since June 2007.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, down 2/32 in price before the report was issued, were down 4/32 afterwards, yielding 2.65 percent.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds, down 4/32 in price before the jobless claims report came out, were down 10/32 afterwards, yielding 3.69 percent.

The reading gave a clearer view of the trend after an update in government computer systems in California and Nevada earlier this month created a backlog in unprocessed claims. The Labor Department said both states had reported they had caught up in counting new filings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
