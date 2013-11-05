FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Treasuries prices fall as US services data surprise
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Treasuries prices fall as US services data surprise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. service sector growth, expected to slow, instead
quickens
    * Nonfarm payrolls on Friday could be hard to parse because
of shutdown
    * U.S. Treasury quarterly refunding announcement due
Wednesday

    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell
on Tuesday, with stronger-than-expected U.S. service sector data
suggesting the world's biggest economy may have weathered last
month's partial government shutdown better than feared.
    U.S. service-sector business activity picked up in October,
with the Institute for Supply Management's services index up to
55.4 last month despite expectations by economists for a dip to
54. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. 
    "We got an extra nudge higher in yield after the data beat
expectations," said Kim Rupert, managing director of fixed
income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
    Notably, the employment index rose to 56.2, bringing it
closer to the six-month peak hit in August. 
    Along with other recent data surprising to the upside, that
could suggest "the economy has held up quite well," Rupert said,
despite a federal government shutdown in the first half of
October.
    Economists have fretted the shutdown would drag on growth
but manufacturing data last week proved stronger than expected.
    The U.S. service sector figures came after data earlier in
the day showed Britain's services sector expanded at its fastest
rate since May 1997 last month. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is watching for signs of a stronger
economy, with an eye to paring back its $85-billion-per-month
bond-buying program. The question of that timing has now become
central for the Treasuries market.
    Despite expectations for a September taper, the central bank
has instead held firm to its course, although it did take on a
more hawkish tinge after its most recent policy meeting last
month.
    "It's just to taper or not to taper," said Wilmer Stith,
portfolio manager of the Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund. "At
the end of each day, that's going to be the primary focus."
    Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has repeatedly said that the Fed's
decision will depend on data showing the health of the world's
biggest economy. 
    Other recent Fed speakers have emphasized that message, with
three separate Fed officials on Monday suggesting the Fed should
only pull back asset purchases on clearer signs of improvement
in the economy and should act slowly when it does slow bond
buys.    
    Perhaps the most significant upcoming data point for
potential policy changes will be Friday's nonfarm payrolls
report for October. But that data itself will be problematic,
considering that a Congressional impasse shut down most of the
federal government for the first half of last month.
    A weak number, noted Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital Group, "will simply be dismissed as
the transitory influence of the government shutdown and civilian
furloughs; but on the other hand, if the release comes in above
consensus, it will be read as that much stronger given the
weight of the shutdown."
    Fed policymakers want to see the unemployment rate dropping
closer to 6.5 percent from the current 7.2 percent, but
economists in a Reuters survey expect that rate to have edged up
in October to 7.3 percent.
    Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes 
fell 18/32 in price on Tuesday to yield 2.668 percent, compared
to a yield of 2.6035 percent late on Monday. 
    The U.S. 30-year bond dipped 1-02/32 in price to
yield 3.750 percent, compared to a yield of 3.6943 percent late
on Monday.
    The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday will issue its quarterly
refunding announcement, which will lay out upcoming funding
needs.
    As part of its ongoing stimulus program, the Fed on Tuesday
bought $1.565 billion of Treasuries maturing between February
2036 and February 2043.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.