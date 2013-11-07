FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond expands price gain to point
November 7, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond expands price gain to point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond expanded its price gain to a full point on Thursday as traders positioned for the October U.S. employment report.

“Yield steepening exposure is being taken off in front of the non-farm payrolls report Friday,” said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed-income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York. “Accounts are selling short-term maturities to buy farther out on the curve.”

As the 30-year bond cleared a one-point gain, its yield eased to 3.72 percent from 3.78 percent late on Wednesday.

