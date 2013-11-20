TREASURIES-U.S. bonds extend losses after U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended early losses on Thursday after the government’s retail sales report turned out to be stronger than economists had forecast.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 5/32 before the figures were released, was down 9/32 afterwards. Its yield rose to 2.74 percent.

The October Consumer Price Index released at the same time as the retail sales report, showed inflation to be quite subdued. The CPI fell 0.1 percent last month.

The core CPI, which excludes more volatile food and energy prices, rose a slight 0.1 percent, continuing to give the Federal Reserve leeway to conduct an accommodative monetary policy until it is confident that a more robust, sustainable economic recovery is underway.