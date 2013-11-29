TREASURIES-Prices end flat before heavy week of economic data

* Prices end flat as some month-end buying offsets weakness

* Heavy economic calendar next week focus for market

* Investors, banks lend $22 billion in reverse repo facility

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries ended flat after a choppy, shortened trading session on Friday as month-end buying offset some earlier weakness and investors turned their focus to economic data next week expected to bring new clues over Federal Reserve policy.

Treasuries had weakened earlier in light trading volumes with many traders off on Friday. The market closed early after being closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Investors were hesitant to enter into new positions ahead of a heavy economic calendar next week, which will be capped by Friday’s U.S. employment report for November.

“As market participants return from Thanksgiving, focus will be on the data calendar,” economists at Jefferies said in a report on Friday.

Investors are scouring data for fresh signs about the economic recovery and when the Fed is likely to see growth as strong enough to begin paring back its $85 billion a month of bond purchases.

Other notable releases include international trade on Wednesday, gross domestic product on Thursday and ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended down 2/32 in price to yield 2.75 percent on Friday, compared to 2.74 percent late on Wednesday.

Thirty-year bonds rose 2/32 in price to yield 3.81 percent on Friday, little changed from Wednesday.

Demand for Treasuries collateral from the Fed’s reverse repurchase facility also picked up on Friday. The New York Fed said it accepted $22.018 billion in cash from 41 bidders as part of its ongoing tests of the facility.

In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury securities as collateral. Banks and the funds receive a modest overnight interest rate, currently set at 0.05 percentage point, or 5 basis points.

The Fed will buy Treasuries every day next week, with two separate buybacks scheduled for Tuesday, after pausing buybacks this week. The last purchases were of long-dated bonds on Tuesday.