TREASURIES-Yields rise to three-month highs on strong economic growth
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise to three-month highs on strong economic growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields highest since September on strong GDP, drop in
jobless claims
    * 10-yr yields break above technical support at 2.85 percent
    * Fed to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion bonds due 2036
to 2043

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
three-month highs on Thursday after numbers on strong U.S.
growth and decreasing claims for unemployment benefits added to
expectations the Federal Reserve is more likely to pare bond
purchases in the coming months.
    The U.S. economy grew faster than initially estimated in the
third quarter as businesses aggressively accumulated stock, but
underlying domestic demand remained sluggish. Gross domestic
product grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate instead of the 2.8
percent pace reported earlier, the Commerce Department said on
Thursday. 
    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits also unexpectedly fell last week, a hopeful sign for
the labor market recovery. 
    "There was a significant drop in claims and a better than
expected GDP number," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 9/32 in price
to yield 2.87 percent, the highest since September 18, and
breaking above technical support at 2.85 percent.
    Thirty-year bonds fell 5/32 in price to yield
3.91 percent.
    Thursday's data comes before Friday's highly anticipated
jobs report, which is expected to show that employers added
180,000 jobs in November, according to the median estimate of 90
economists polled by Reuters. 
    Some traders are speculating that the number could come in
even stronger, with a gain of more than 200,000 jobs, and that
the data could be enough for the Federal Reserve to announce a
pullback in its $85 billion-a-month bond purchase program
sooner. 
    Many think the central bank is most likely to begin paring
purchases in March, but an increasing number are betting on
January as the data improves, with some even seeing an
announcement at the Fed's December meeting next week as a
possibility.
    "There are still people interpreting that the door is still
open for a December taper next week out of the FOMC," said
Murphy.
    The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due 2036 and 2043 on Thursday as part of its ongoing
purchase program.

