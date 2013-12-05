FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields at three-month highs on tapering speculation
#Market News
December 5, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields at three-month highs on tapering speculation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields highest since September on strong GDP, drop in
jobless claims
    * 10-yr yields break above technical support at 2.85 percent
    * Fed buys $1.58 billion bonds due 2039 to 2043

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
three-month highs on Thursday after numbers on strong U.S.
growth and decreasing claims for unemployment benefits added to
expectations the Federal Reserve is more likely to pare bond
purchases in coming months.
    Thursday's data comes before Friday's highly anticipated
jobs report, which is expected to show that employers added
180,000 jobs in November, according to the median estimate of 90
economists polled by Reuters. 
    Some traders are speculating the number could come in even
stronger, with a gain of more than 200,000 jobs, and the data
could be enough for the Federal Reserve to announce a pullback
in its $85 billion-a-month bond purchase program sooner.
    "The bond market is saying tapering is coming," said Stan
Shipley, bond strategist at ISI Group in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 8/32 in price
to yield 2.87 percent, the highest since September 18, and
breaking above technical support at 2.85 percent.
    Thirty-year bonds fell 5/32 in price to yield
3.91 percent.
    Many think the central bank is most likely to begin paring
purchases in March, but an increasing number are betting on
January as the data improves. Some even see an announcement at
the Fed's December meeting as a possibility.
    "There are still people interpreting that the door is still
open for a December taper next week out of the FOMC," said Sean
Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. 
    A January announcement may be more likely, however, as the
Fed may be hesitant to risk hurting liquidity heading into
year-end, he added.
    Data on Thursday was bullish for the economy, showing that
it grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter as
businesses aggressively accumulated stock, but underlying
domestic demand remained sluggish. Gross domestic product grew
at a 3.6 percent annual rate instead of the 2.8 percent pace
reported earlier, the Commerce Department said. 
    Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, who does
not have a vote on the policymaking committee this year or next,
warned against interpreting the data too optimistically.
    "I am not prepared to interpret the revised third quarter
number as an indication that the economy is on a much stronger
track. I think we're still on that relatively moderate growth
track," he said on Thursday. 
    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits also unexpectedly fell last week, a hopeful sign for
the labor market recovery. 
    The Fed bought $1.58 billion in bonds due 2039 and 2043 on
Thursday as part of its ongoing purchase program.

