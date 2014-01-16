FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices gain as inflation steady, bunds rally
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices gain as inflation steady, bunds rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Prices gain as consumer prices meet expectations
    * Fed to buy $1 bln-$1.5 bln in bonds due 2036-2043
    * Bernanke to speak in Washington

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices gained
on Thursday after inflation data came in as expected and amid
strength in German government debt and overnight demand for
safe-haven U.S debt.
    U.S. consumer prices rose by their most in six months in
December but were in line with expectations, after producer
price data on Wednesday surprised some investors by rising more
than expected.
    That eased some inflation concerns, after an unexpected drop
in Australian employment boosted demand for Treasuries overnight
and as German bunds also rallied.
    "CPI come in at consensus  the market is being dragged up
because of the strength in bunds," said Thomas di Galoma,
co-head of fixed-income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York.
    Treasuries extended gains after the Philadelphia Fed's index
of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell to
its lowest level since April.  
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 13/21
in price to yield 2.848 percent, down from 2.884 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds gained 28/32 in price to yield
3.775 percent, down from 3.806 percent. 
    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell for a second week last week, suggesting a sharp
step-down in job growth in December was likely to be temporary.
 
    The Fed will buy between $1 billion and $1.50 billion in
bonds due 2036 and 2043 on Thursday as part of its ongoing bond
purchase program.
    Outgoing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak at an
event in Washington on Thursday on challenges facing central
banks.

