TREASURIES-Bond prices mostly flat ahead of two-year supply

* U.S. to sell $32 billion two-year fixed-rate debt

* Analysts expect more tapering at upcoming Fed meeting

* Weak U.S. durable goods data limits selling

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Tuesday before a $32 billion auction of two-year fixed-rate notes and as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion of two-year debt at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), followed by the debut of $15 billion in two-year floating rate notes Wednesday and $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year debt on Thursday.

At its meeting, which starts later Tuesday, the U.S. central bank will consider whether to further scale back its bond-purchase program, which is aimed at holding down long-term borrowing costs to help the economy.

Analysts said investors are reluctant to buy safe-haven bonds on fears that any surprise in the Fed statement could derail this month’s rally in Treasury prices.

“Investors are having reticence about the level of the market in the face of the Fed announcement,” said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.

In December, the Fed reduced its monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion to $75 billion. Some analysts expect the Fed will cut purchases by another $10 billion this week. The Fed will issue its policy statement at the close of its meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Commerce Department data showing orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly fell in December by 4.3 percent initially spurred safe-haven bids and a rise in Treasury prices, but the gains were short-lived as worries set in surrounding the Fed outcome.

The weak data capped losses in Treasury prices, however. “This weaker data print has forestalled the correction in the Treasury market,” Tipp of Prudential said.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed from Monday, with the yield at 2.764 percent.

Emerging market assets stabilized on Tuesday after three straight days of intense selling, limiting safe-haven bids for Treasuries. Investors waited to see if Turkey would hike interest rates to defend its battered lira currency.

“The market is keeping an eye on what Turkey is going to do and what the Fed is going to do,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. “That safe-haven bid seems to be taking a break,” he said.

Investors also anticipated that a surge in new supply this week could weigh on bond prices, which limited buying on Treasuries.

Positive U.S. economic data on home prices and consumer confidence, meanwhile, had little impact on Treasuries prices.

“The market is able to disregard data while they wait for what could be the more important information,” said Brien of DRW Trading.

U.S. single-family home prices in November rose slightly more than expected from the previous month, a survey showed Tuesday, while their increase from a year ago was the biggest in almost eight years.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis. The 20-city composite index rose 13.7 percent year-on-year, the largest rise since February 2006.

U.S. consumer confidence meanwhile rose in January as consumers grew more optimistic about both business conditions and the job market.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said Tuesday its index of consumer attitudes rose to 80.7 from an downwardly revised 77.5 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 78.1.

The Fed bought $2.99 billion in U.S. government debt that matures May 2021 to August 2023 for its third round of quantitative easing, which had little impact on bond prices.