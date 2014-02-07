FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields fall as jobs data disappoints
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as jobs data disappoints

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Yields fall after payrolls, 5-yr notes lead rally
    * Employers add 113,000 jobs, fewer than expected
    * Fed buys $659 mln notes due 2024-2031
    * Yellen testimony, retail sales and supply focus for next
week

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Friday after employers hired far fewer workers than expected in
January, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy at the
same time as the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchase
program.
    Nonfarm payrolls rose only 113,000 in January, below
economists' expectations of 185,000 jobs, and job gains for
December were barely revised higher. The unemployment rate also
hit a new five-year low of 6.6 percent. 
    Five-year notes outperformed other maturities on Friday,
suggesting that traders are now focused on targets the Fed has
set for raising interest rates.
    "It shows that markets are more attuned to the forward
guidance idea," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at
FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "There's been a decline in
confidence about the near term momentum of the economy and we
can see that with the rally in fives."
    The rapid drop in U.S. unemployment will now make
re-crafting the Federal Reserve's easy-money promise a top
priority for new Chair Janet Yellen, who will probably avoid
tying policy to specific targets in the labor market.
 
    It was more than a year ago that the U.S. central bank first
promised not to raise interest rates until joblessness fell to
at least 6.5 percent, a pledge that policymakers thought would
hold until at least mid-2015. 
    Yellen is due to give her first testimony before the House
Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and Thursday.
    Five-year notes gained 9/32 in price to yield
1.47 percent, down from 1.54 percent before the data. Seven-year
notes rose 10/32 in price to yield 2.12 percent, down
from 2.19 percent.
    Some covering of short positions by traders that had bet a
stronger number would send yields higher before the data was
also seen adding to Friday's rally.
    The report was seen as unlikely to sway the Fed from
continuing to make reductions in its bond purchase program,
however, with the next Fed meeting not scheduled until March.
    "I think you would have to have significant weakness or you
would need to see this disappointing trend extend another month
or two," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and
trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
    The Fed last week said it would reduce its monthly bond
purchases by $10 billion to $65 billion and it is expected to
continue cutting in $10 billion increments.
    Retail sales data on Thursday will also be watched next week
for signs of strength in consumer spending.
    The Treasury will also sell $70 billion in new
coupon-bearing debt next week, including $30 billion in
three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes and $16 billion
in 30-year bonds.
    The Fed bought $659 million in notes due 2024 to 2031 on
Friday as part of its ongoing purchases. It will purchase
between $2.25 billion and $2.75 billion in notes due 2021 to
2023 on Monday.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32
in price to yield 2.68 percent, down from 2.72 percent before
the data was released. Thirty-year bonds rose 2/32
in price to yield 3.67 percent, down from 3.68 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.