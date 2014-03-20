TREASURIES-Short-term U.S. bond yields rise after Yellen comments

* Traders digest comments by Fed's Yellen * U.S. initial jobless claims rose 5,000 last week * U.S. home resales fell 0.4 pct in February (Adds analyst comments, Fed bond purchases; updates prices) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. 2-year Treasuries hovered near their highest in six months on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the central bank might raise U.S. interest rates sooner than expected. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday after the Fed's two-day policy meeting, Yellen said the Fed could raise rates six months after its current bond-buying program ends, which spurred selling on fears of an earlier-than-expected move away from the bank's near-zero rate policy. Yellen said the Fed would probably end its massive asset purchase program this fall. The comments forced traders to reconsider the notion the U.S. central bank would hold its key rate near zero at least into the second half of 2015. "The front end of the yield curve is rising on expectations of a higher fed funds rate," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark. The Fed has kept the fed funds rate, its benchmark short-term borrowing rate, near zero since late 2008 to help the economy recover from recession. Federal funds futures, meanwhile, fell to their lowest level since January. The April 2015 fed funds contract fell 1.5 basis points to 99.735, suggesting traders see a 51 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at its April 2015 meeting, up from 47 percent on Wednesday and nearly 34 percent a month ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last yielded 2.78 percent, up slightly from 2.77 percent late Wednesday. The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note was last at 0.4319 percent, up slightly from late Wednesday, when it was at 0.424 percent. The yield rose as high as 0.448 percent on Wednesday, its highest level since September. Bond yields move inversely to their prices. The yield on the 5-year U.S. Treasury note was last at 1.71 percent, up slightly from 1.7 percent late Wednesday and also hovering at Wednesday's high levels. The yield had surged 16 basis points on Wednesday to 1.712 percent, its largest one-day rise since July 2013. While short-dated yields rose, those on long bonds were steady after investors anticipated that an earlier-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates would slow inflation over the longer term. The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 2/32 in price to yield 3.667 percent, roughly unchanged from a yield of 3.67 percent late Wednesday. Traders said Yellen's comments overshadowed U.S. economic data released on Thursday. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index rose to 9.0 in March from -6.3 in February, and showed better-than-expected growth in factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region. The Labor Department, meanwhile, said initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 5,000 last week, which was lower than expected and pointed to some underlying strength in the labor market. Data on U.S. existing home sales also had little impact on Treasury debt prices. The National Association of Realtors said U.S. home resales dropped 0.4 percent in February to an annual rate of 4.60 million units, a 19-month low, in line with economists' expectations. Yellen's comments also hurt demand at the Treasury's auction of $13 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Thursday. Direct bidders such as institutional investors bought 7.93 percent of the supply, marking their smallest share since last September. "Given Yellen's comments yesterday and the overall tendency for the markets to sell, the auction was clearly affected," said Jeffrey Young, U.S. interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York. The Fed bought $2.63 billion in Treasuries maturing between May 2022 and November 2023, which had little effect on Treasuries prices. On Wall Street, all three major stock indexes rose on the stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing and jobs data. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by Chris Reese and G Crosse)