FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hit session lows after auction
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hit session lows after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows Wednesday afternoon in reaction to weaker-than-expected demand for $21 billion in 10-year government notes and in advance of the Federal Reserve’s release of the minutes on its March 18-19 policy meeting.

Analysts blamed the below-average purchase from large investment funds and other direct bidders for the higher-than-expected yield of 2.72 percent set at the reopening of a 10-year note issue originally introduced in February .

On the open market, the 10-year Treasuries note last traded down 10/32 in price to yield 2.717 percent, up 3.6 basis points from late on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield was within striking distance of its 200-day moving average of 2.721 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.