TREASURIES-Prices lifted by limp euro economic data

* Euro weakness seen hurting global growth * Price gains best in long maturities (Adds details, updates trading) By Michael Connor NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after business activity data showed growth slowing in France and elsewhere in the euro zone. "Prices are up here mainly because some of the data we got overnight and over the weekend were somewhat on the disappointing side, most notably France," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at ISI Group in New York. The euro zone's flash composite purchasing managers' index fell to 52.8 in June, below forecast, from 53.5 in May, data provider Markit said. Germany, Europe's largest economy, was the driving force in the composite index, although its PMI eased to 54.2 from 55.6. The French index slumped to 48.0 from 49.3, its lowest reading since February. "If Europe cannot post acceptable GDP growth, then it's unlikely that China and other parts of the world can be solid too," Shipley said. "Then the U.S. looks more attractive." Earlier, during the Asian trading day, reports showed manufacturing in China and Japan returning to growth in June after months of decline. Price gains were largest in longer-dated Treasuries, with the benchmark 10-year notes up 7/32 to yield 2.595 percent, versus 2.612 percent late on Friday. The 10-year notes yielded 3 percent at the beginning of the year and appear to be returning to the 2.60 percent range that has been in place for months, according to Shipley. Prices of 30-year Treasuries were up 18/32 to yield 3.42 percent, down from Friday's New York close of 3.44 percent. Looking ahead, Treasury investors will be focused this week on a number of indicators that cover housing, manufacturing, durable goods, consumer confidence and gross domestic product. The Treasury is also due to sell $94 billion in new debt, including $30 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)