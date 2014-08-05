TREASURIES-Prices tumble after U.S. services data surge

* ISM services data best since 2005 * 10-year yields top 2.5 percent By Michael Connor NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Treasuries prices slumped on Tuesday after industry data signaled that the U.S. services sector grew last month at its fastest pace since 2005. Yields on the benchmark 10-year note topped 2.50 percent after the Institute for Supply Management report. The data encourages speculation that Federal Reserve policymakers will start raising historically low interest rates sooner than widely expected. The institute said its services index rose to 58.7 last month, the highest since December 2005, from 56.0 in June. The reading blew past economists' forecasts of a 56.3 reading, according to a Reuters survey. The 30-year Treasury bond was down 16/32 in price to yield 3.32 percent, versus 3.29 percent at Monday's close. Ten-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.52 percent, up from 2.49 percent at Monday's close. Treasury yields also got a lift from some investors unwinding defensive holdings amid stock market gains on Wall Street on Monday and in Europe on Tuesday. "It's a reaction to how stock markets are doing a little better; they have stabilized a bit," said Steve Van Order, fixed income strategist with Calvert Investments in Bethesda, Maryland. "That flight to quality is getting unwound down the curve." Early on Tuesday, however, U.S. stock markets were lower even after European equities rose on better-than-forecast company results. Among intermediate maturities, the 7-year note was off 6/32 and yielding 2.17 percent versus 2.14 percent at the close on Monday. Yield differences between 2-year and 30-year Treasuries have been shrinking, with some demand shifting away from the long bond to 2-year and other shorter and intermediate maturities, Van Order said. "We will continue to see pressure on the shorter maturities," Van Order said. "We think there will be some pushing and shoving in that part of the curve as the months go by to when the Fed moves to liftoff." (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)