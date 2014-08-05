TREASURIES-Prices jump as Wall St slumps, investor fears multiply

* Early losses on strong service data reverse * 10-year yields end under 2.5 percent * Safety bid for Treasuries seen (Recasts with price gains; adds quotes and late prices) By Michael Connor NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries' prices jumped on Tuesday as Wall Street equities sold off and growing worries over Ukraine and other issues spurred safe-haven buying of American debt. Reversing early rises on data showing the U.S. services sector grew last month at its fastest pace since 2005, benchmark 10-year note yields were knocked well below 2.50 percent in late New York trading. Investors were spooked by increasing tensions between Russia and the West, falling prices for oil and other commodities, and Argentina's unresolved debt default, said Richard Gilhooly, macro strategist at TD Securities in New York. Wall Street's leading stock indices were off about 1 percent in broad selling clouded by worries about possible escalation of military action in eastern Ukraine. Energy issues were especially hard hit. Investor anxieties were also fanned by a shooting in Afghanistan that left a U.S. general dead and more than a dozen others wounded, according to strategist Sharon Stark at D.A. Davidson in St Petersburg, Florida. "It's a combination of the shooting in Afghanistan and increasing tensions in the Ukraine," said Stark. "Just when investors begin to feel a little comfortable, something else happens." In late New York trading, the 30-year Treasury bond was up 10/32 in price to yield 3.28 percent, versus 3.29 percent at Monday's close. Earlier, in trading shaped by bullish economic data, its yield was as high as 3.33 percent. Ten-year notes were last ahead 3/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, down from 2.49 percent at Monday's close. Earlier, the Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. services index rose to 58.7 last month, the highest since December 2005, from 56.0 in June. The reading blew past economists' forecasts of a 56.3 reading, according to a Reuters survey, and fanned speculation Federal Reserve policymakers would speed up rate hikes now expected in 2015. Factory orders were also strong in July and data showed positive revisions to durable goods orders, a sign that U.S. manufacturing and the economy continue to improve, according to a Commerce Department report. A survey on Friday showed new orders at U.S. factories surged during July. "Today's data on balance are better than expected so they put some pressure on longer-dated Treasuries, but the volume is light and they haven't changed the overall outlook on the economy," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Additional Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)