TREASURIES-Prices slide on U.S. housing data, waning global tensions

(Adds fresh comment, updates prices) * U.S. homebuilder sentiment at seven-month high weighs on Treasuries * Ukraine, Middle East tensions ease By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday after three days of gains as risk appetite returned following upbeat U.S. housing data and easing tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. Market participants said the sell-off was a much-needed pullback after a remarkable rally in the Treasury market this year, which saw U.S. 10-year note yields start 2014 at just over 3.00 percent and end at 2.38 percent on Monday. "We've really had quite a bullish run in Treasuries," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City. "I'm not surprised that people are taking profits. You'll probably have a bit more profit-taking this week." A geopolitical situation that has not markedly deteriorated certainly fueled selling in Treasuries, Heckman added. Foreign ministers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France were in Berlin on Sunday to discuss talks for a ceasefire or a political solution, although there has yet to be a break-through. Russia has said it would like a ceasefire to allow aid to get to people trapped by the fighting. Last Friday, investors bought U.S. Treasuries in a safe-haven bid after the government in Kiev said its artillery had partially destroyed a Russian armored column. Russia, on the other hand, denied its forces had crossed into Ukraine. Investors on Monday breathed a sigh of relief that things did not escalate further in that region, even as tensions in Gaza have eased a little bit amid talks in Egypt about ending the conflict in the Middle East. In addition to the global political situation, a strong U.S. housing report pushed U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond prices to session lows. The data showed that homebuilder sentiment rose in August to its highest since January, according to the National Association of Home Builders. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index rose to 55 in August from 53 in July, the group said in a statement. It was the third straight monthly gain, and topped the mean estimate of analysts polled by Reuters for a reading of 53. "As the only data point for the day, it's notable at least insofar as it's directionally consistent with the downward pressure in Treasuries," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond analyst at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. In late trading, U.S. 10-year notes fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.387 percent from 2.339 percent late on Friday. U.S. 30-year bond prices also slid, dropping more than a point to yield 3.195 percent from 3.129 percent the previous session. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)