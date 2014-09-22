TREASURIES-Bond yields dip on expectation of dovish Fed, weak data

* Traders skeptical of Fed rate projections

* U.S. existing home sales fall in August

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Long-dated Treasuries yields dipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday on the view that lingering weakness in U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to maintain a dovish stance on raising interest rates.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell for a third straight session in the wake of the Fed’s latest policy statement, which indicated the central bank believed it would still be a “considerable time” before it might raise its benchmark interest rate from near zero.

“The market had gotten a little bit ahead of itself with everyone anticipating a hawkish FOMC,” said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. “There are some people who are buying because we’ve had a fairly significant selloff in rates.”

Analysts also said traders viewed the Fed’s latest interest rate projections as too optimistic, and bought Treasuries believing the central bank may have to raise rates more gradually than their forecasts suggested, given the lingering weakness in U.S. jobs data.

“I just don’t think anyone believes the FOMC has the ability to raise rates as quickly as they’d like,” Kohli said. The Fed’s forecasts suggested that once rates start rising, they will rise faster than the central bank had projected in its last outlook in June.

The modest bid for Treasuries on Monday showed some continued bargain-hunting after yields on 30-year Treasury bonds hit over two-month highs of 3.39 percent on the day of the Fed’s Sept. 17 meeting. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

The National Association of Realtors said on Monday that existing home sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.05 million units, which supported the modest safe-haven bids for Treasuries. Economists polled by Reuters forecast sales increasing to a 5.20 million-unit pace.

“The fall doesn’t break us below any key barriers, but it does question whether housing can continue to build as it has over the last several years,” said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.57 percent, from a yield of 2.59 percent late Friday.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added 6/32 to yield 3.29 percent, from a yield of 3.3 percent late Friday. The yield hit a session low of 3.26 percent, its lowest since Sept. 11.

Shorter-dated yields dipped slightly. U.S. three-year notes were up 1/32 in price to yield 1.07 percent, from a yield of 1.09 percent late Friday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell after China’s finance minister indicated the country will not increase stimulus measures. The benchmark S&P 500 was last down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)