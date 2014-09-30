TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries prices fall; jobs report in focus

(Updates prices) * Friday's jobs report in focus * NY Fed sees record demand for bonds in reverse repo operation By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday, although month-end buying was seen as stemming weakness as the market stayed within its recent range before Friday's highly anticipated September jobs report. Treasuries have oscillated from weakness on Friday to gains on Monday amid concerns that asset manager Pimco may need to liquidate positions if investor redemptions increase after the departure of co-founder Bill Gross. There was little evidence that liquidations were affecting the market, however. Many investors remained focused on Friday's employment report and the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday as the primary market drivers in the near term. "There is a lot of chatter about Bill Gross and the Pimco story, but it's unclear to me that there is anything specific about that that is driving today's flows," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.50 percent, up from 2.49 percent late on Monday. The New York Federal Reserve saw record demand for its reverse repurchase agreement operation on Tuesday as banks and money funds sought Treasuries to balance books for quarter-end. Banks and investors bid more than the Fed's $300 billion daily limit for the first time, with $407 billion offered in total. The Fed also paid no interest to take in cash and lend Treasuries for the first time. Banks and the funds have previously been paid 5 basis points, or 0.05 percent, for the overnight loan. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Dan Grebler)