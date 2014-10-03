FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong jobs data
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise on strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Yields up after jobs data beats expectations
    * Tepid wage growth seen limiting selloff

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Treasuries yields increased on
Friday after U.S. employers added 248,000 jobs to their payrolls
in September, more than economists had expected.
    Employers stepped up hiring in September and the jobless
rate fell to a six-year low, which could bolster bets on a
Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-2015 or earlier.
 
    Yield increases were limited, however, by disappointing
hourly earnings. Average hourly earnings increased a modest 2.0
percent in September from a year earlier. Before the 2007-09
recession, wages rose at a much faster rate. The length of the
average workweek grew to 34.6 hours.
    "The headline was stronger than expected," said Justin
Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York. However, "hourly earnings were weaker than expected ...
I'm not surprised we aren't seeing a larger reaction to the
market given that is still not where the Fed wants it to be."
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in
price to yield 2.46 percent, up from 2.44 percent before the
data was released.
    

 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
