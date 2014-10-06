TREASURIES-U.S. yields dip on weak European data, U.S. earnings

* Weak euro zone data drives demand for U.S. debt

* Friday’s modest U.S. hourly earnings data suggest dovish Fed

* Labor market conditions index up by 2.5 points in September

* Treasury to sell $61 billion in new debt over week (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Monday on weak European economic data and as the modest growth in U.S. hourly earnings seen in Friday’s jobs report drove views that the Federal Reserve could delay raising interest rates.

Germany’s Economy Ministry reported that industrial orders plunged by 5.7 percent in August, while the Sentix research group’s index tracking morale among investors in the euro zone tumbled to negative 13.7 in October from negative 9.8 the previous month.

“You can see the challenge that Europe’s facing,” said Brian Rehling, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis. “It’s difficult for U.S. yields to move a lot higher in the face of what we’re seeing with yields globally.”

Analysts said traders also focused on disappointing hourly earnings growth in September, as seen in Friday’s U.S. employment report. Although hiring picked up and the jobless rate dropped, average hourly earnings increased just 2.0 percent over the past 12 months.

Yields on short- and medium-dated Treasuries notes, which are more vulnerable to a Fed rate hike, fell the most Monday on views that the Fed may remain accommodative for longer.

In addition, the labor market conditions index, a new Federal Reserve gauge that draws on 19 separate jobs-related measures to give a broad sense of the market’s health, rose by 2.5 points last month after an increase of 2.0 in August.

The reading remained significantly below April’s reading of 7.1 and average monthly gains of 4.1 points this year, and underscored the slow progress in the jobs market.

“It’s another reminder that Janet Yellen is calling the shots, and that she is looking at things more broadly and deeply than just unemployment and payrolls growth,” said Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager for Wilmington Trust in Baltimore, referring to the Fed chair.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $61 billion in new debt this week, comprising $27 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

U.S. three-year Treasury notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 0.99 percent, from 1.04 percent late Friday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 2.42 percent, from 2.45 percent late Friday.

U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 5/32 to yield 3.12 percent, from 3.13 percent late Friday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell as traders took profits from Friday’s rally. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.09 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)