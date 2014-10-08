TREASURIES-Short-, medium-dated yields fall after Fed minutes

* Traders view Fed minutes as dovish on rate hike

* U.S. sold $21 bln in 10-yr notes to weak demand (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries yields fell Wednesday after traders viewed the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting as suggesting a continued accommodative stance on monetary policy.

The minutes from the Fed’s mid-September meeting showed the central bank’s debate on its interest rate guidance heated up, but also showed some participants wanted to err on the side of patience in accommodation.

“That seems to be the new mantra from the more dovish members of the FOMC: that while, by some headline metrics, it might make sense to raise rates sooner, there’s value to having patience,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.

He said traders shifted their expectations for the first Fed rate hike from June 2015 to September 2015 after the minutes. U.S. 2015 short-term interest rate futures rose to contract highs, suggesting traders saw less than a 50 percent chance of the Fed raising rates in July of next year, according to CME Group’s FedWatch.

Traders are watching closely for signs of when the Fed will hike rates. Yields on short- and intermediate-dated notes fell the most since those maturities are viewed as most vulnerable to a Fed rate hike.

Benchmark 10-year yields edged lower after the minutes after rising earlier in the session following weak demand at the U.S. Treasury’s auction of $21 billion in 10-year notes. Overall bidding, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, was at 2.52, marking its lowest level since August 2012.

“There is not quite as much demand for duration as there has been, and a lot of that has to do with the big rally we’ve had,” said Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

The Treasury will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds Thursday.

U.S. three-year Treasury notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 0.90 percent, from a yield of 0.99 percent late Tuesday. That marked the lowest yield since Aug. 20.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 4/32 to yield 2.34 percent, from a yield of 2.35 percent late Tuesday. Earlier in the global session, the yield touched 2.327 percent, its lowest since Aug. 29.

U.S 30-year bonds were last down 9/32 to yield 3.07 percent, from a yield of 3.06 percent late Tuesday. The yield touched 3.04 percent, its lowest since May 2013, earlier in the global session.

U.S. five-year Treasury notes were last up 10/32 to yield 1.57 percent, from a yield of 1.64 percent late Tuesday. The yield hit 1.565 percent, its lowest since Aug. 19.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was last up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)