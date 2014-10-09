TREASURIES-Bond yields hit lowest in over a year in wake of Fed minutes

* Traders digest Wednesday’s dovish Fed minutes

* U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

* U.S. to sell $13 bln in 30-year bonds

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated and benchmark Treasuries yields hit their lowest levels in over a year on Thursday, while short-dated yields hit their lowest in over a month after traders digested the view the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates lower for longer.

Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds hit 3.029 percent, their lowest since May 2013, while benchmark 10-year yields hit 2.279 percent, their lowest since June 2013 in the wake of Wednesday’s release of minutes from the Fed’s September policy meeting.

Yields rose from their lows, however, after Labor Department data showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to 287,000 in the week ended Oct. 4 led traders to take some profits from the recent rally in Treasuries prices.

The minutes showed Fed officials were concerned about the threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown and that some participants wanted to err on the side of patience in keeping policy accommodative.

The view that the Fed will not raise rates until later next year forced traders to continue covering short bets against short-dated Treasuries, analysts said.

“It was a market that was being prepared for higher short-term interest rates,” said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. “What you’re seeing is a function of people getting out of positions that were getting hurt because of this change of theme.”

According to the CME FedWatch, which calculates traders’ rate expectations based on the CME fed funds contracts, traders priced in a 60 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates in September 2015, down from 64.5 percent at Wednesday’s close.

Analysts also said Treasury yields remained low ahead of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s presentation in Washington on Thursday, since comments suggesting an expansion of the central bank’s asset purchases could push yields lower worldwide.

Draghi is “probably going to emphasize another more aggressive action to stimulate the economy over there, which would mean lower interest rates globally,” said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at DA Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Yields on long-dated Treasury bonds remained low despite the U.S. Treasury’s upcoming auction of $13 billion in 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent, from a yield of 2.33 percent late Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 3/32 to yield 3.06 percent, roughly unchanged from late Wednesday’s yield. Three-year notes were last roughly flat in price to yield 0.91 percent, up slightly from a session low yield of 0.867 percent, which was the lowest since Aug. 19.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.35 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)