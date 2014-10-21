TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on Chinese data, report on ECB

* China Q3 growth slowest since 2009 but less weak vs forecast

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as less worrisome data on China and a report on the European Central Bank possibly moving to buy regional corporate bonds allayed some concerns about the global economy and reduced safe-haven bids for low-risk government debt.

A rebound in European stock prices on the Reuters report about the ECB following Monday’s drop and a higher open on Wall Street on upbeat earnings from iPhone maker Apple also put selling pressure on the Treasuries market.

Still, lingering concerns about the sluggish growth worldwide and anxiety about the spread of Ebola and the Islamic State conflict in the Middle East have mitigated the initial selling in U.S. bonds, analysts said.

“Things are not doom and gloom out there. The ECB story catapulted us down from the highs of the day,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Official data showed China grew 7.3 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009 but slightly above the 7.2 percent forecast among analysts. Other domestic data released on Tuesday reinforced the view the growth rate of the world’s second biggest economy is cooling.

As traders speculate what Beijing might do to achieve its growth target, sources told Reuters the ECB is considering buying corporate bonds on the open market in a bid to stimulate the region’s financial system and make the economy avert deflation. An ECB spokesman said the ECB has not made a decision on such purchases.

As other major central banks seek methods to bolster their economies, in recent days a few U.S. Federal Reserve officials have urged patience before considering moving away from a near-zero interest rate policy with domestic inflation stuck below the Fed’s 2 percent goal.

Moreover, after the volatile trading that briefly drove the 30-year Treasury bond up 6 points last Wednesday, investors are reticent to make big bets in advance of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A lot of pain happened. The impetus to trade is lower,” said Jason Brady, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were 10/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.220 percent, up nearly 4 basis points from Monday.

Last Wednesday the 10-year yield tumbled to a 16-month low of 1.865 percent as anxiety about global growth triggered a stampede of buying in Treasuries to exit short bets against them. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)