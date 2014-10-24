TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady as Ebola fears retreat

* First NYC Ebola case raises contagion concerns in U.S.

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Friday as news that suggested the Ebola infection is not spreading in the United States and hurting the economy reduced earlier safe-haven demand for low-risk government bonds.

Fears about Ebola intensified late Thursday on news that a doctor in New York City had tested positive for the virus after working with Ebola patients in West Africa. Those fears dialed back on Friday on news three people who had close contact with the doctor were quarantined and still healthy. Moreover, U.S. health officials declared a Dallas nurse who contracted the illness was now virus free.

“The Treasuries market has been a place of fear flows. Now those fears have subsided a bit,” said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

Reduced anxiety about Ebola drew investors back into U.S. equities with Standard & Poor’s on track for its best week so far this year, and receding safety bids for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 1/32 in price with a yield of 2.271 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield reached a near two-week high on Thursday at 2.300 percent, Reuters data showed.

The 30-year bonds were down 5/32 in price for a yield of 3.053 percent, up nearly 1 basis point on the day.

BANK TESTS, FOMC, SUPPLY

Nervousness over results of the European Central Bank’s stress tests on 130 regional banks, which will be publicly disclosed at 1100 GMT on Sunday, stoked an earlier pre-weekend move into Treasuries, pushing benchmark yields down from near two-week highs set on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank and many Spanish and French banks passed the test by a better-than-expected margin, sources told Reuters.

While the reported number of banks that failed the test on financial soundness was on the high side, media reports suggested that they were not large. Their combined capital shortfalls would not be overwhelming for the ECB to manage, analysts said.

If no new U.S. Ebola cases emerge this weekend, analysts said traders will likely focus on next week’s $108 billion of Treasuries supply and the policy statement after the Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fed policy-makers are expected to decide next week to conclude the U.S. central bank’s third round of quantitative easing as the economy has shown steady, albeit sub par, growth.

On Friday, the Commerce Department said sales of new U.S. homes rose 0.2 percent in September to an annual rate of 467,000 units, the strongest reading since July 2008, but the August figure was downgraded.