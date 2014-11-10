TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip on profit-taking, ahead of supply

* Traders take profits from recent rally

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on the view that last Friday’s rally was overextended, while traders also sold some U.S. government debt to brace for this week’s $66 billion in new supply.

Traders sold Treasuries after prices extended last Friday’s rally in early U.S. trading. Traders determined that the rally, which occurred on weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October, had gone too far, analysts said.

“This is a reversal from what happened on Friday,” said Priya Misra, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. “It didn’t seem justified based on fundamentals,” she said of the recent rally.

Analysts said the Federal Reserve’s monthly labor market conditions index, which was released Monday and showed an unchanged 4.0 level for October, also allayed some concerns.

Traders also sold debt to make way for the Treasury’s auctions, which began with a sale of $26 billion in three-year notes Monday. Analysts said the auction showed solid demand, as the bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of overall bidding, came in at 3.18 or slightly below the 3.25 average of the last four.

The Treasury will sell $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Analysts said traders also took some profits in order to neutralize bullish positions and reduce risk ahead of Tuesday’s Veterans Day holiday.

“After October 15, you can bet no one wants to go home over a weekend or holiday with a position,” said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury Trading at Barclays in New York, referring to the date on which massive purchases of Treasuries by traders exiting short positions sent benchmark yields below 2 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 13/32 in price to yield 2.36 percent. The yield hit 2.273 percent in early U.S. trading, its lowest in nearly two weeks.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 28/32 to yield 3.09 percent. U.S. three-year notes were last down 4/32 to yield 0.97 percent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index closed up 0.31 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)